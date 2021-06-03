You have permission to edit this article.
ONLY THREE HOMES LEFT!

Brand New Nine Home Development in Silver Lake

Developer Incentives Now Available

Las Casas Interior

740 1/2 N. Parkman Avenue | Silver Lake

$1,179,000 | 3 BR | 2.5 BA | 1,773 SQ FT (B) | More

LAS CASAS is a brand new nine home development in the vibrant and eclectic Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake.

Surrounded by innovative dining and retail options and ideally situated close to public transportation and the 101 freeway, Las Casas is also minutes away from the cultural and entertainment hubs of Downtown L.A. and Hollywood.

Take a video tour of Las Casas

Come be a part of this stunning new community in one of the most storied neighborhoods in Los Angeles. *Photos and video tour are of model home and for marketing purposes only.

Property Features

  • High-end finishes
  • Open Floorplan
  • 2 Car Direct Entry Garage
  • Rooftop Deck
  • Amazing Views

Find out more about Las Casas

Presented by

  • Lara Baharlo & Abby Krasny
  • (310) 562-0975 | (917) 363-7946
  • CalDRE #01942523 | 02000097 | Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Lara Baharlo & Abby Krasny

