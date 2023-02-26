sponsored Presented by Andrea Feczko | ACME Real Estate Bungalow-Style Eagle Rock Lease This is a wonderful spot for a new or established business in the heart of HOT Eagle Rock. Feb 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 4516 1/2 Eagle Rock Blvd. | Eagle Rock$2,850/month 970 SQ FTCommercial lease in excellent, CENTRAL Eagle Rock location near to the 2 and 134 freeways.The bungalow-style property is on vibrant Eagle Rock Boulevard near Target, ARLA condos, Starbucks, and bars and restaurants.• Find out more about this spaceThe property has 3 rooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated floors, updated kitchen, and a private garden/outdoor space. Ample, free street parking for patrons.This is a wonderful spot for a new or established business in the heart of HOT Eagle Rock.Available 3/1/23.Showings are by appointment only. Do not go direct. Contact Andrea Feczko at 646-825-1797 or andreaf@acme-re.com for all showing requests. Andrea Feczko | ACME Real EstateP: 646-825-1797andreaf@acme-re.comDRE 02198688 This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Andrea Feczko | Acme Real Estate Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Real Estate