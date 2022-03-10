Bungalow with Dream Views in Highland Park!

6234 Roy Street | Highland Park
2 (+ 1 bonus bedroom) bedrooms | 1 (+.75 bonus bath) bathrooms | $979,000
Prominently positioned towards the top of Roy Street, the colorful San Gabriel Mountains seem almost within arm’s reach.
Inside, the airy living room, soothing with its high ceilings and full spectrum views being surrounded by windows, opens onto the modern kitchen for the ideal guest entertaining flow.
Arranged with the cook in mind, newer appliances, crisp cement counter tops and plenty of storage. Centrally located off the hall, a remodeled bathroom, with the desirable separate bathtub and shower. Also, conveniently located within, a stackable laundry set up, all thoughtfully spaced for optimal use.
One bedroom overlooking the city below and the Observatory in the distance. Down the hall, the second bedroom’s French doors open to the backyard, allowing in the wafting scents of a springtime in bloom and breezy summertime around the corner.
The backyard is yet another space created for entertaining, a party of one or of many. S’mores and sunset? Yes, please! Dinners served under the Flower Moon of May? Dreamy.
Below, a bonus studio plus ¾ bath - Perfect for visiting friends and family, a separate work space or to just escape for some quiet time.
Neighbors with Eagle Rock and Pasadena, and a short distance to the popping Fig + York, this sweet, sweet spot will not last - Come and get it!
Open House
- Sat Mar 12th, 2pm-5pm (Tacos served!)
- Sun Mar 13th, 2pm-5pm
- Tue Mar 15th, 11am-2pm
- Thu Mar 17th, 4pm-6pm
- Sat Mar 19th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun Mar 20th, 2pm-5pm
Deirdre Salomone, Realtor®
- Founder, L34 Group
- DRE# 01325829
- C: 323.788.1674
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group