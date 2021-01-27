California Bungalow in Highland Park

5146 Alamaden Dr | Highland Park
$849,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Beautifully updated California Bungalow located in the NoYo (North of York) area of Highland Park!
Private hillside home perfectly landscaped to enjoy and entertain under your pergola and spacious seated lounge deck with stunning views. Within a 5-minute walk to York Blvd, offering amazing restaurants, cafes, bars, parks, and stores just minutes away.
Original lustrous dark wood flooring was restored to preserve the authenticity of the architecture and custom double pane windows to maintain the charm. White quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances included in a bright open kitchen, as well as plank tiling and an alluring floating vanity in the bathroom.
Equipped with an EV charging station ready to charge your vehicle for the modern world. Elevate your home from ordinary to amazing with a finished basement and detached garage for added living space or ADU potential. The possibilities are endless!
Contact Michael to schedule a private tour (626) 536-3556.
Presented by
- Michael De Perio
- DRE# 01870969
- (626) 536-3556
- mike@keepingit.realestate
