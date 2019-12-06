sponsored
Casa Larissa | New TIC Community in Silver Lake

Breathtaking Spanish Flats

  • By The Rental Girl
NEW SILVER LAKE TIC COMMUNITY

CASA LARISSA | AVAILABLE EARLY 2020

BREATHTAKING SPANISH FLATS

This traditional Spanish TIC four-plex is anything but ordinary.

A pairing of Spanish influences with timeless beauty, executed with unparalleled artistry. Elegantly designed by Studio Cadiz, highlighting a simple richness in the details including handcrafted tiles leading up the front stairwell entrance, french doors, curved arches and thoughtful built-ins. Silver Lake eclectic living at it's best with a conscience design creating an open floor plan with an abundance of light

This community compound spans across a landscaped, rear hillside offering easterly panoramic views and cityscape. Each unit offers its own private deck. One block from shops and restaurants on Sunset Blvd.

Casa Larissa will be a Carless Community. If you’re sick of your gas guzzler, maybe it’s time to consider a carless lifestyle. For the environmentally friendly, or for those just tired of the cost, Casa Larissa will be one of the first TIC communities to feature a carless lifestyle. Your first month of Lyft rides on us.

Only four units in this intimate TIC community. Available early 2020.

