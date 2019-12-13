Celebrate The Holiday Season at the 2019 Echo Park Community Parade

On Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 am, the Echo Park Community Parade Committee will host the 2019 Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenue and Park Avenue.
All are invited to take a place along the parade route and to enjoy the revelry, cheer, community spirit and wondrous merriment that makes the annual Echo Park parade a must-see cultural event by thousands of Angelenos and visitors for over 50 years.
Parade floats and entries will include classic cars, spectacular performances by community groups, and, of course, Santa and his elves. The main stage at Echo Park and Sunset Boulevard will feature live entertainment, remarks by local elected officials and other special guests.
Each year the parade features a theme that explores the neighborhood of Echo Park and helps inspire ideas for the artwork contest as well as parade floats. This year’s theme is "Echo Park Holiday Wishes.”
The Grand Marshal and Parade Ambassadors nominated and chosen this year are:
- Javier Arteaga, Manager of the Echo Park Farmers’ Market
- Rhonda Reynolds, owner of Masa of Echo Park and community activist
- Ernesto De La Loza, muralist
The parade will also feature Ron Cey, former professional baseball player and third baseman, playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1971-1982.
- Saturday, December 4 at 11:00 am
- Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenue and Park Avenue
For additional information about parade advertising, news and updates, photo galleries, sponsorship information and more, visit EchoParkCommunityParade.com.
