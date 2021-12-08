You have permission to edit this article.
Celebrate the holidays at the 30th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival this Sunday

The ceremony will include singers, musicians, dance groups, and Santa -- of course!

The Atwater Village 30th Annual Tree Lighting will be held on Dec. 12.

Sunday, Dec. 12 5 pm - 7 pm

Glendale Boulevard, between Larga & Perlita

Very Special Guest: Santa Claus, David the Elf and Shakaboom DJ

For 30 years the soaring 60-foot-high tree in the center of Atwater Village lights up to herald the festive season.

Families gather to welcome Santa Claus atop a fire engine from our local Fire Station 50, sip on hot chocolate donated by our community partners, sing some carols and merrily mingle with their neighbors.

This year we're going BIG by closing down Glendale Boulevard and giving more space to our market tents and activities. Eastbound Glendale Boulevard will be closed off between Larga and Perlita to make room for the celebration.

The ceremony will include singers, musicians, and dance groups.

Over the years, different community groups and/or inspired individuals step up to steer the event, including the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council, Friends of Atwater Village, Friends of Glenfeliz Elementary, Holy Trinity, CD13, Griffith Park Lions Club and many more.

Facebook.com/AVtreelighting

• Instagram.com/atwatertreelighting

