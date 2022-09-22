Central Highland Park Turnkey Condo

The opportunity to be Highland Park’s newest homeowner is here! With two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open living room complete with fireplace and a bonus nook, and its own private patio, this ground floor end unit truly feels more like a home than just a residence.
The fully updated kitchen with large sink, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances leads to the dining area and the attached patio to enjoy the wonderful Los Angeles weather year round. Both bedrooms are generously sized, the primary with en suite bathroom and a very large walk-in closet.
Space to work from home, along with designer finishes and hardware throughout. In-unit laundry, two designated, secure parking spaces, and extra garage storage provide everything needed for convenience and comfort.
Close to an endless amount of shops and restaurants to explore on Figueroa and York. Grab coffee at Abloc, Civil Coffee, Kindness and Mischief, or Kumquat. Enjoy lunch or dinner at Triple Beam Pizza, Kitchen Mouse, Joy, Hippo, or Cafe Birdie. Visit the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, Highland Park Bowl, or San Pascual Park.
Close to the 110 freeway and central to Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, and South Pasadena. This condo is a unique opportunity to call one of the most desirable neighborhoods in NELA home.