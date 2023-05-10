Change is Good: A Decade Towards Restorative Justice at LAUSD

By Monica Garcia, 3rd Latina to serve on the Board of Education at LAUSD
In Spring 2013, student leaders were joined by allies and demanded changes in the Discipline Policy at the second largest school district in the nation. At the time, LA Unified was experiencing severe overcrowding, year-round calendars at most secondary campuses, and forced busing to have a place for students for more than 3 decades.
At schools like Belmont and Roosevelt, which were built in 1923 for 1,500 students and had grown to serve 5,000 students by 2000, overcrowding meant more than limited space. It meant some students took the bus across town. It meant parents did not have access to their local school. It meant school staff were limited and generally overwhelmed as the demand was so great. It meant high stress environments with limited support for the people providing academic and behavioral guidance to thousands of teenagers.
The conditions for human relations were central to what students demanded; students wanted respect and validation for their need to learn to manage “problems of the living’ and self-regulation of social-emotional wellness. Students wanted school to be a place where students were not given tickets for being tardy, where they were not given the benefit of the doubt when navigating public transportation, stressful family situations, and personal challenges of knowing who they were and what they wanted in their lives.
The Student Bill of Rights of 2013 included many things, most significantly it called for the elimination of “willful defiance” as a reason a student could be suspended from school and it created a phasing in of “Restorative Justice“ as a model to address discipline at every school by 2020.
The coalition known today as Brothers, Sons, Selves and the Boys and Men of Color Alliance were local efforts in line with President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative. These young leaders articulated their daily experiences to city leaders including Supt. Michelle King, herself a graduate and parent of the district and School Police Chief Steve Zipperman. The student leaders put forth solutions that adults were willing to wrestle with. The students reminded us that behavior change for individuals and systems was a learned experience.
Indeed change is possible and thanks to the students, teachers and school staff, in 2019, LA Unified saw days lost to suspensions plummet from 75,000 in 2011 to under 3,000. This action led to changes in state law. Restorative Justice circles and practices have also brought increased safety through increased connection and responsibility for behaviors on campus.
There is a lot more work to do and many issues schools face but without a doubt 10 years of the Student Bill of Rights has created another testimony of the success of student, parent, community leadership at LAUSD.
