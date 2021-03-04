You have permission to edit this article.
Character Highland Park Mid-Century with Views

Surrounded by nature and close to hiking trails

1925 Phillips Way | Highland Park

$1,150,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More

1958. The Sputnik 3 and Explorer 1 launch. Hoola-hoops and the Cha-cha become the craves of the nation...And, 1925 Phillips Way takes its place on the hill! The second owners have kept this home authentic. True to the era, the trapezoid angles, lines, cantilevered fireplace, vintage kitchen, groovy wallpapered ceiling, original wood floors, lighting fixtures and retro bathroom tiling, remain, while many upgrades to the systems. Two bedroom and full bath on the main level. Below provides an airy master suite or perfect guest quarters, with its own kitchenette, three-quarter bath, laundry and private entrance.

Surrounded by nature and expansive views. Backyard of tiered gardens, seating nooks, with a curated garden of lime, orange, pomegranate, lemon, kumquat and avocado, fragrant natives and drought tolerant plantings. And...did we mention that slide?? Yes, the slide connecting to the bottom tier, where a newly built viewing-deck stands for taking in sunsets, fireworks, or quiet time.

The garage has newly insulated walls and ceiling with LED lighting, permitted 240V, 60A sub-panel for electric car charging or workshop. A gigabit network jack also runs throughout most of the rooms, perfect for work-at-home, or multimedia streaming.

An additional basement space is large enough for an extra workshop, tiki bar, or storage.

Close to hiking trails of Occidental as well as the happenings on Highland Park's own York Blvd.

This might just be the one...

Reach out to Deirdre@L34group.com / 323.788.1674 for more information!

First showings

  • Saturday, March 6th 12pm-5pm
  • Sunday, March 7th 12pm-5pm
  • Monday, March 8th 11am-3pm
  • Tuesday, March 9th 10am-1:30pm
  • Wednesday, March 10 th 1:30pm-4:00pm
  • Offers due Thursday, March 11th at noon

Deirdre Salomone

DRE #01383259

