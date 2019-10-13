Charismatic California Bungalow Compound In Hot Highland Park!

Light and airy north-of-York California Bungalow sweeps you in with its golden oak original floors and tons of cascading sunshine!

Enjoy formal living and large family room which opens to renovated galley kitchen, sparkling with brushed brass hardware, custom cabinets, apron sink, and glistening white Quartz countertops. Two large bedrooms are light-filled and cheery and both bathrooms have been tastefully updated maintaining the architectural charm.

Property Highlights 2 beds/2 baths

$999,000

Open House SUN 10.13, 2-5

SUN 10.20, 2-5

French doors lead you to a show-stopper of a backyard. The 10,000 square foot lot has everything you need to host delightful backyard barbeques. Dine al fresco beneath mature fruit trees, palm trees and ample shade, then enjoy watching shooting stars while you relax in the hot tub at the end of a fun-filled day.

Converted garage guest house boasts gorgeous vaulted ceilings, and updated bath. With so much space, you could easily use as a home office, garage band jam spot, or as a serene getaway for out-of-town friends looking for some respite after a fun night exploring the art walk on first Fridays!

Welcome home!