Presented by Robert Carey

Charming 1933 Spanish in Highland Park

Preserved period details blend with modern updates

5149 Irvington Pl. | Highland Park

$998,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More

Set gracefully above the street, this classic 1933 Spanish home is abundant with character and reflects the charm of a bygone era.

Preserved period details blend with modern updates for today's lifestyle, offering comfortable living. The elegant living room features soaring barrel ceilings, a large picture window, wood floors and a fireplace. The dining room is perfectly located between the kitchen and living area, ideal for dinner parties. A remodeled kitchen is super functional with beautiful surfaces, a farmhouse sink and a sunlit breakfast nook.

There are 2 generously sized bedrooms on the top level, uncommon for a house of this time period. An elegant bathroom is focused around an arched shower/tub, a pedestal sink and beautiful tile. The lower level is accessed through a separate entrance and is an ideal guest unit or creative space with a bedroom, living room, office area and a bathroom.

The quaint backyard features a dining area, a covered patio and fruit trees. Located blocks from everything fun on York and Figueroa, making this sweet home your urban dream.

Robert Carey

