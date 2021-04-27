Charming 1933 Spanish in Highland Park

5149 Irvington Pl. | Highland Park
$998,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Set gracefully above the street, this classic 1933 Spanish home is abundant with character and reflects the charm of a bygone era.
Preserved period details blend with modern updates for today's lifestyle, offering comfortable living. The elegant living room features soaring barrel ceilings, a large picture window, wood floors and a fireplace. The dining room is perfectly located between the kitchen and living area, ideal for dinner parties. A remodeled kitchen is super functional with beautiful surfaces, a farmhouse sink and a sunlit breakfast nook.
There are 2 generously sized bedrooms on the top level, uncommon for a house of this time period. An elegant bathroom is focused around an arched shower/tub, a pedestal sink and beautiful tile. The lower level is accessed through a separate entrance and is an ideal guest unit or creative space with a bedroom, living room, office area and a bathroom.
The quaint backyard features a dining area, a covered patio and fruit trees. Located blocks from everything fun on York and Figueroa, making this sweet home your urban dream.
Robert Carey
- DRE#:01351849
- 213-247-1265
- robert.carey@compass.com
