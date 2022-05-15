Charming Eagle Rock Spanish Home

4850 Floristan Avenue | Eagle Rock
$935,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Baths
This quintessential 1920’s Spanish in the heart of Eagle Rock provides an oasis of old-world charm in a large modern city.
Pools of bright light pour in from nearly every corner of the sun-soaked living room and wonderfully complement the warmth of the hardwood floors. The living room is the perfect place to quietly relax or entertain friends and family.
The kitchen and dining area are open and spacious and flow effortlessly from the living room and to the covered patio – ideal for dining al fresco.
Each bedroom is bright and airy and are separated by a full bathroom for maximum privacy.
Outside is a manicured landscape of earth tones and drought-tolerant succulents. You can even grow your own produce in the herb & vegetable planter garden.
The long driveway provides plenty of parking which frees up the garage to turn into a creative studio, office or possibly an ADU.
The location is incredible – situated on a quiet tree-lined street and only a few blocks away from Colorado Boulevard, Yosemite Rec. Center, and all of the action on York Boulevard and Figueroa Street.
The home is also zoned for the highly-ranked LAUSD schools of Dahlia Heights Elementary and Eagle Rock High.
Open House
- Sat 5/14 2-4 pm
- Sun 5/15 2-4 pm
- Tues 5/17 11-2
- Thursday 5/19 ( twilight - 5:30-7:30 )
- Sat 5/21 2-4 pm
- Sun 5/22 2-4 pm
Brad Holmes
- 323-673-1001
- brad@dear-la.com
- BRE: 01930471
Joanna Suhl
- 323.208.1827
- joanna@dear-la.com
- BRE: 01935804
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Dear LA