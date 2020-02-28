Charming Glassell Park Arts & Crafts w/ADU & Studio

Be prepared to be charmed by this 1923 California Arts & Crafts 1,627-square-foot mini-compound with amazing curb appeal in the highly desired Glassell Park neighborhood of NELA.

This beautifully landscaped property offers a 1,040-square-foot main house with 2 beds and 1 bath, a 435-square-foot ADU that consists of a large flex room, a kitchen and a bath, a separate 152-square-foot studio with high ceilings and lots of light, and a grassy backyard.

Open House Saturday, Feb 29: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Sunday, March 1: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Tuesday, Mar 3: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Property Highlights 2 beds | 2 baths

Main House | ADU Studio

Total Living Space: 1627 SqFt

$899,000

Property Website

In addition to having been restored in 2017 to highlight its original features such as hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, wood moldings and built-ins, this home has been upgraded with central A/C, updated electrical and plumbing, updated kitchen and bath, marble and quartz countertops, Restoration Hardware light fixtures, a laundry room, and a breakfast room that can function as an office.

This house checks all the boxes from character and charm to functionality and convenience, and provides an opportunity to supplement your mortgage with rental income from the ADU, while you maintain an office/studio for yourself. Check, check, check and check.

Come by and check it out.