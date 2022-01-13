Charming Highland Park Duplex

5938 Echo St | Highland Park
7 Beds | 3.5 Baths | Offered at $999,000 | More
It’s a brand spanking new year, with hope held high as a fresh start begins. New projects, and dreams, to become actualized.
Welcome to the utterly charming, blank canvas of 5938 Echo Street! Situated on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Highland Park, in a Historic Preservation Overlay Zone, a delightful two-story Bungalow, with its own income unit located down the long driveway, above the studio space.
The front house, ready for you to complete with your own personal touches, boasts six total bedrooms - three downstairs and three on the top floor - with a bathroom on each level. A spacious blended living and dining room opens up onto the kitchen with its own small breakfast nook.
Behind this main house sits an entirely detached structure which features a one bedroom-one bathroom flat above with deck, and a spacious studio below with its own half-bath. Just moments away from Figueroa's most well-known eateries and shops, and close to the Metro Gold Line. All this on an LARD2-zoned lot! You can check off that box for a new project in the new year… this one is totally worth it!
Front house is vacant. Back unit is tenant-occupied on a month-to-month lease. Back unit shown with accepted offer.
Open House
- Sat Jan 15th, 1pm-4pm
- Sun Jan 16th, 1pm-4pm
- Tue Jan 18th, 11am-2pm
- Sat Jan 22nd, 1pm-4pm
- Sun Jan 23rd, 1pm-4pm
