Charming Highland Park Spanish with finished detached garage

Nestled in the heart of Highland Park, this Spanish charmer embodies the essence of LA living at its finest.
Meticulously updated while preserving its original character, the home features all the vintage feels, while providing modern amenities for comfort and convenience.
Off the sweet front porch, the light-filled living room seamlessly flows into an equally sun-drenched dining area, adorned with ornate coved ceilings, expansive picture windows, and original wood flooring.
The tastefully updated galley kitchen displays timeless design alongside easy access for cooking and conversing, leading onto a laundry room towards the rear of the home.
Two generous bedrooms complete the other side of the home, with the primary bedroom boasting an ensuite bath, and a door that opens to the enclosed backyard, which includes a new outdoor sauna!
The second bath off of the hallway features an ever-desirable clawfoot tub.
The finished detached garage, with its own half bath, versatile for a home office, guest suite, gym, or creative flex space.
The meticulously landscaped backyard, complete with passion fruit vines, is truly the ideal setting for outdoor dining and gatherings. The front yard, also beautifully landscaped with drought tolerant native plants, is enveloped by a wooden picket fence, complementing the home’s charming curb appeal.
And the cherry on top? Solar Panels in place, to be paid in full by the sellers at close of escrow!
Conveniently located on a quiet palm-lined street, just moments away from York Boulevard, with its array of shops, eateries, and attractions.