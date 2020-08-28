Charming hillside bungalow with views and open floor plan

3824 Sunbeam Dr | Glassell Park
$899,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Live your best life in this tastefully remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath bungalow with serene views and comfortable layout.
This home sits on a quiet hillside street on an almost 7400 sq ft lot in NELA’s highly desired Glassell Park neighborhood, right between Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Mt Washington.
In this home, you’ll find the great indoor/outdoor living everyone is looking for, with its grassy side yard, a balcony that stretched the full length of the house and a multi-leveled back yard that holds endless possibilities.
Once inside the front door, you’ll find a small space ideal for a home office, which leads to the light and bright open floor plan Kitchen/Dining/Living area with wood floors, recessed lighting and plenty of views.
The kitchen has custom cabinetry, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Direct access through double French doors to balcony and views from this space brings the outdoors in. The master bedroom with its en suite bath, another bedroom and bath and laundry hookups complete this floor.
Downstairs, there is a finished basement ideal for a studio, home office or extra storage, and possibly quarters for unpopular guests or in-laws.
This home was gutted to the studs and redone. New electrical panel and wiring, plumbing, HVAC. Additional square footage and all renovations have been completed with permits. New square footage, bedroom and bathroom count are not reflected on Assessor’s info yet.
Offers Due: Monday, August 31, at noon.
