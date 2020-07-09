You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by Bryant \ Reichling Real Estate

Charming Home in Historic Silver Lake Bungalow Court

Blending Vintage Details with Modern Updates.

Photo: Charming Home in Historic Silver Lake Bungalow Court

926 ½ Maltman Ave. | Silver Lake

$709,000 | 1 Bed + 1 Bath| More 

A rare offering in the historic Maltman Bungalow Court, a collection of free-standing single-family residences.

Blending vintage details with modern updates this one-bedroom one-bathroom 1920's Mission Revival is ready for the most discerning buyer. Complete with a spacious living room with coved ceilings, oak floors, updated kitchen with Bosch appliances & Terrazzo tile floors, and a recently renovated bathroom.

Enjoy private outdoor space for your urban garden or dog run. A wonderful condo alternative with low maintenance and walkable to the Sunset Junction in the heart of Silver Lake.


Property Highlights:

Presented by

Photo: Charming Home in Historic Silver Lake Bungalow Court
Photo: Charming Home in Historic Silver Lake Bungalow Court
Photo: Charming Home in Historic Silver Lake Bungalow Court
Photo: Charming Home in Historic Silver Lake Bungalow Court
Photo: Charming Home in Historic Silver Lake Bungalow Court
Photo: Charming Home in Historic Silver Lake Bungalow Court
IMG_1705.jpeg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement by Bryant \ Reichling Real Estate

Tags

Recommended for you