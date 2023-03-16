Charming Montecito Heights Craftsman

Our favorite time of the year is here, when glorious Spring comes alive in Northeast LA!
The hills of Montecito Heights are lush and exploding with color, and this 1909 Craftsman gem is not unlike the bright bursts of wildflowers dotting the surrounding hillsides.
The generous porch offers a space to rest and soak up the warm sunshine. Enter through the cheery yellow door into the large yet cozy living room. Off the living room is the den, with the original built-ins, which lends to the feeling of this being a long-loved home.
The perfect union of original crafted charm combined with modern conveniences is on display in the kitchen. Updated yet classic, it’s waiting for those large gatherings, guests chatting while something delicious simmers on the stove.
Views galore from the back window, to take in all the greenery the recent rains have provided.
Off the kitchen are both bedrooms, with the primary bedroom featuring a lovely en suite bathroom.
Since remote work has become the new norm, the bonus office downstairs is the ideal spot to host a zoom meeting without a lot of background distraction. Adjacent to the office is a very large unfinished basement, with plenty of room to store holiday decorations, camping equipment, and practically anything else!
The yard is expansive and flat, outdoor movie night, anyone?
All this sits on one of the best streets in Montecito Heights, dotted with trees and other immaculate Craftsman homes, providing a quintessential neighborhood surrounding.