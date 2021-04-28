Charming Mt Washington Duplex!

212 W Ave 43 | Mount Washington
$1,199,000 | Unit 1 – 1 Bd/1 Ba + Office | Unit 2 – 2 Bd/1.75 Ba | More
So many options! So many possibilities! Come see how you will use this rare find... 2 vacant units, 2 single garages and additional off-street parking for still more parking!
Will you move right into the unit of your choice and generate income from the other? Give extended family the pleasure of being close but enjoying privacy for all? Or will you add this to your investment portfolio with an eye to the future?
It’s all here, freshly painted and ready for whatever is on your property buying checklist. Both units are ready for the occupancy of your choice, freshly painted & offer abundant storage. The Ave 43 facing unit has a sweet patio and unique tower room perfect for meditation, yoga, writing, or just enjoying some peace and privacy.
You’ll be just up the hill from the Gold Line, close to the wooded trail up Carling G Smith canyon, across from Debs Park hiking and all the delights of NELA’s great restaurants, coffee and shopping. And the handy 110 will whisk you to Pasadena, DTLA and beyond. This could just be your perfect opportunity.
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass