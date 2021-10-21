Charming Silver Lake pied-á-terre

1478 Easterly | Silver Lake
Imagine this. It’s Sunday morning, you wake up to a cool breeze drifting through slightly opened French doors and gentle sunbeams grazing across your bed. You stretch as you walk to the spacious living room with post & beam ceilings and linger as you gaze out at a view of the Griffith Observatory and Hollywood sign.
You are immediately reminded that you live in the greatest town on earth, and not only that, in the hills of Silver Lake.
After preparing coffee in your stylish and newly remodeled kitchen you open yet another set of French doors to enjoy your paper and coffee on your expansive patio with even more views of the hills of Los Angeles.
Brunch is calling; you grab your pup and take a relaxing stroll around the Silver Lake Reservoir and then pop into LAMILL for a croissant and iced Americano. Lazily you head back home, waving hello to the other locals enjoying the Silverlake Village Strip.
Back home, you prepare for a busy week ahead by relaxing the afternoon away. A long hot shower in the large updated and beautifully tiled bathroom, prepares you for lounging in the sunroom while reading a book and listening to Serge Gainsbourg.
A friend unexpectedly stops by for a glass of wine in the evening and decides they might want to skip the drive home. The little back room is the perfect place for a friend to partake in your romantic Silver Lake lifestyle for a night or two.
Sounds like a dream, right? This darling pied-á-terre will make it reality.
Open House:
- Oct 23: Sat 1-4pm
- Oct 24: Sun 1-4pm
- Oct 26: Tue 11am-2pm
- Oct 28: Thu 5-7pm
- Oct 30: Sat 1-4pm
- Oct 31: Sun 1-4pm
Sasha Darling
- DRE# 02112062
- The L34Group
- Sashadarling@L34group.com
- 415-533-5129
