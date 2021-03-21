You have permission to edit this article.
Charming Silver Lake Spanish Duplex

Lovingly maintained 1928 hillside home with unique outdoor spaces

riversidemls01.jpeg.jpg

2432 Riverside Dr | Silver Lake

$1,139,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More

This lovingly maintained 1928 hillside Spanish duplex in Silver Lake is an incredible opportunity for owner-users fatigued by the single family home drought.

The 2/1 owner’s unit upstairs is bright and airy, filled with character and charm including coved ceilings, an updated kitchen and bath, and a cozy sunroom. The lower 1/1 unit comes with tenants in place to offset your mortgage. Gated access leads to an entry patio, the lower unit comes with its own gated private patio, and a tiered patio above the owner’s unit includes a pergola and several unique outdoor spaces lined with succulents and southwestern flair.

Perched above the property is a detached studio, ideal for creatives, yogis, or anyone who wants to stop working from their living room. 2432 Riverside Dr is a brief trip to countless neighborhood favorites, including Salazar, Frogtown Brewery, Ivanhoe, Whole Foods 365, Silver Lake Wine, Burgers Never Say Die, and Red Lion Tavern.

riversidemls04.jpeg.jpg
riversidemls20.jpeg.jpg

