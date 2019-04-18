Charming Silver Lake Traditional 2BR/2BA in a Coveted Location

1665 North Dillon Street | Silver Lake
Take Sunset is proud to present this charming Silver Lake traditional, circa 1939, located in the coveted Silver Lake hills. Set up from the street with views and privacy, this move-in ready two-bedroom, two-bath home has retained its charm over the years with thoughtful updates and renovations.
A front porch greets you with downtown skyline views as you enter into a light-filled living room with built-ins and fireplace. This stunning home is located in the heart of Silver Lake and close to both the reservoir and Sunset Junction.
A dining room connects to the kitchen and den with amazing access to a large backyard. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the ideal layout. The property also includes a spacious two-car garage, central HVAC, and interior laundry.
The rear yard has a huge patio with outdoor kitchen, ideal for entertaining and dinner parties under the stars. The flat grassy area is fenced in and perfect for pets, kids or even a pool. This is an ideal location with many shops and restaurants within walking distance including Pine & Crane, LA Mill, and Botanica.
The Silver Lake home you have been waiting for!
