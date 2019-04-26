Charming Spanish in Atwater Village

3521 Perlita Avenue | Atwater Village
We proudly present this elegant Spanish in Atwater Village.
From the moment you approach the front patio you will be instantly drawn in by the charm only a 1929 character abode could provide. This light filled home features 3 beds, 2 baths - full of classic architectural details throughout.
As you enter the living room you are greeted by a beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and original hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and quartz counters. Head down the main hall to the beds and baths and step out through the French doors to the spacious backyard to enjoy the patio area with a separate studio space that could be used for countless activities.
All of this and a great Atwater location close to all the fantastic dining & shops.