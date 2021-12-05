You have permission to edit this article.
Presented by The Fenton Real Estate Team | Compass

Charming Spanish in Atwater Village

The property is warm, inviting and sits on a beautiful tree-lined street

CHRISTOPHERLEEFOTO.COM

3772 Valleybrink Road | Atwater Village

Nestled in the heart of Atwater Village sits a picture-perfect home that offers Old World Spanish charm combined with comfort choices to fit a modern lifestyle.

Enter to find a well-appointed living room designed around a spectacular Batchelder fireplace. Beyond the formal living room, you’ll enjoy an open concept kitchen, dining room, and family room that features a volume ceiling and perfect flow to the expansive outdoor spaces.

The property features 2 well-appointed bedrooms and the main bath as well as a light-filled primary suite highlighted by its luxurious 4 piece bath.

Find out more about this home

Entertaining guests?

Head out back to the large lush backyard that includes your very own lime tree, 2-car garage, and recreation room that would make for a great creative space/office.

The property is warm, inviting and sits on a beautiful tree-lined street that is ideally positioned between the bustling shops of both Glendale and Los Feliz boulevards.

Open House

  • Sunday, Dec 5, 1-4 pm
  • Tuesday, Dec 7, 11am-2pm
  • Thurs, Dec 9, 5-7pm

For more details contact:

Shannon Fenton

Joey Fenton

CHRISTOPHERLEEFOTO.COM

