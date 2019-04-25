Charming Traditional in The Oaks of Los Feliz

5740 Spring Oak Terrace | Los Feliz
This private, recently remodeled, two story Monterrey Colonial is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Los Feliz "Oaks" neighborhood.
The 2,640 square-foot elegant four bedroom, four bathroom home offers flowing, open plan living spaces that seamlessly combine indoor and outdoor entertainment areas for the ultimate Southern California experience.
Features a designer kitchen with marble counters and top-of-the-line Viking appliances; a spacious master suite with double walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, balcony with canyon views, and bright marble bathroom; open plan dining and living spaces with espresso oak floors; and French doors that open to exceptionally private, professionally landscaped grounds, with a sparkling pool, lounge areas, and barbecue.