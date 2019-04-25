You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Presented by Nikki Magliarditi at Compass

Charming Traditional in The Oaks of Los Feliz

Open plan living spaces seamlessly combine indoor and outdoor entertainment areas for the ultimate Southern California experience.

5740 Spring Oak_002.jpg

5740 Spring Oak Terrace | Los Feliz

This private, recently remodeled, two story Monterrey Colonial is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Los Feliz "Oaks" neighborhood.

The 2,640 square-foot elegant four bedroom, four bathroom home offers flowing, open plan living spaces that seamlessly combine indoor and outdoor entertainment areas for the ultimate Southern California experience.

Features a designer kitchen with marble counters and top-of-the-line Viking appliances; a spacious master suite with double walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, balcony with canyon views, and bright marble bathroom; open plan dining and living spaces with espresso oak floors; and French doors that open to exceptionally private, professionally landscaped grounds, with a sparkling pool, lounge areas, and barbecue.

5740 Spring Oak_008.jpg
5740 Spring Oak_011.jpg
5740 Spring Oak_014.jpg
5740 Spring Oak_017.jpg
5740 Spring Oak_019.jpg
5740 Spring Oak_020.jpg
5740 Spring Oak_033.jpg
5740 Spring Oak_039.jpg