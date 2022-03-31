City Terrace Vintage Meets Design

3642 Pomeroy Street | City Terrace
2 Beds 1 Bath | $769,000
Who says you can’t have your own slice of terra firma? This hillside City Terrace bungalow may just be what the doctor ordered for those house-hunting blues.
Behind the gate, up the stairs, the wide porch awaits. Feeling like there’s somethin’ special behind that door … and it does not disappoint. Designer touches meet all the best vintage detailing.
A cook’s kitchen with castle stone tiles, wood-beamed high ceilings, and if you look closely, there may just be a vintage milk door. The dining room opens to the decorative arched entry, leading to the delightful entertaining hub, the living room!
So many wonderful classic details left intact (can we hear a “Hallelujah!”) from the wood floors, tall coved ceilings, crown molding, picture rail molding, the window and door trims, to the original Schlage door knobs!
The primary bedroom extends to include space for a library, study, office. Next to the primary, a bright second bedroom. Down the hall, the original bathroom, and it’s a keeper, with cheery yellow tile. Look up!
There is a finished attic with pull-down stairs, that would make the perfect quiet space or just an abundance of storage!
Outside, a desertscape with mature cactus, succulents and very fruitful grapefruit and lime trees. Balmy Spring nights spent sitting around the firepit with friends, and craft beer purchased down the street at Sara’s Market, while eating some of the best Mexican food possibly in all of Southern California.
This is a very L.A. moment, and you’re all about it. This home, this habitat, this terra firma… is a place of peace, comfort and mad, mad style.
