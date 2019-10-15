Classic Mid-Century Modern Style circa 1960 in the Los Feliz Oaks

This stunning 3-bedroom/3-bath home features many of the most sought-after aspects of this coveted era: open floor plan with high ceilings and walls of glass, original brick fireplace, beamed ceiling and dramatic entry foyer with slate tile.

Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this serene home has a true "treehouse" feel.

Highlights 3 Bd / 3 Ba

2,789 Sq Ft | 8,874 Sq Ft Lot

Price: $2,895,000

The spacious living room opens to a large deck with lovely hillside and treetop views, while the large eat-in kitchen has high-end appliances and giant center island.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with a walk-in master closet and en suite bath. Two more bedrooms and bath downstairs along with laundry and storage areas.

The backyard is an entertainer's paradise with a covered patio, grassy area and a gorgeous pool with Jacuzzi.

Centrally located in the highly-desirable Los Feliz Oaks close to Beachwood Canyon, Hollywood and Los Feliz hotspots such as Atrium, The Oaks Market, Beachwood Cafe & more.

