Climbing Summer Camp, Youth Rec Team

The Stronghold Climbing Gym
650 South Avenue 21, Los Angeles
Sign-ups are now open for Climbing Summer Camp at the Stronghold Climbing Gym!
We will be climbing, bouldering, tie-dying, crafting, and learning all kinds of new skills for the vertical world. Camp is geared to climbers ages 6-14. Camp begins the week of June 14, and runs 9 AM - 3 PM weekdays. Get more information and sign-up on our website!
Sign-ups are also now open for the Rec Climbing Team at the Stronghold! The Rec Team is an after school and weekend program designed for youth who want to explore climbing and build their skills in a supportive group environment. Team practices will begin mid-April, and will follow COVID-19 guidance from LA County. Practice sessions are planned for Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Your child can join between one and three 2-hour sessions per week with our great coaches. Rec Team is geared to climbers ages 6-17. More information available on our website.
Are you an adult looking to start climbing? The Stronghold is running a membership special through April 31. Membership includes unlimited gym use. Member benefits include free Intro to Climbing I and Intro to Climbing II classes, gear rental for your first month, and a monthly guest pass. Just looking to climb for the day? We will be re-open to day pass users starting Monday, April 5. We hope to climb with you!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Stronghold Climbing Gym