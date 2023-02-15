Commercial Lease in Lincoln Heights

Newly renovated commercial lease available in hot Lincoln Heights - two blocks from Highland Park.
Seize the opportunity to lease this highly coveted corner lot business right next to the upcoming Avenue 34 Project apartment complex (468 units), steps to the Gold Line with a 7-minute ride to DTLA/Arts District.
The owner encourages tenants to use the large outside wall for a mural and advertising that, right there, is worth $3995/month. Get your business established in this soon-to-be bustling area with plenty of foot traffic.
The spacious, 1200 sq space has been renovated in the last 2 years with brand new laminate floors with the previous tenant adding the dividing walls. The property has tall 11 ft ceilings, bathroom, sink, and hook up for washer and dryer next to a large gated yard/garden/parking area + automatic gate.
Whether a retail store, coffee shop, yoga studio, or creative endeavor, there is plenty of space for you to be one of the new entrepreneurial businesses in this growing area. Available immediately for lease. Plentiful street parking available for customers and gated parking spot with outdoor space potential for lessees.
Showings are by appointment only. Do not go direct. Contact Andrea Feczko at 646-825-1797 or andreaf@acme-re.com for all showing requests.