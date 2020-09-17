Consider All the Options for This Versatile Silver Lake Home

2215 & 2217 Electric St | Silver Lake
$1,995,000 | 6 Beds | 5 Baths | More
Abundant space and versatility make this stylish residence a special find in Silver Lake. Two side-by-side dwellings create limitless options to accommodate your needs; balance life and work, purchase alongside a friend or family member, or utilize one or both units purely as income generators.
Tasteful design elements are found throughout including vaulted ceilings, hard surface flooring, custom finish-work and showers of natural light. Over 3,300 square feet provide plenty of room for all of life’s needs with the added convenience of central air conditioning, handy basement storage and covered parking for 4 vehicles. Outdoor environments are serene and sustainably-landscaped, your private haven to relax, dine and entertain.
With a great location in LA’s trendiest enclave, this remarkable property places you near dining, takeout and amenities including Silver Lake Wine, Whole Foods 365, Gingergrass, Burgers Never Say Die and more. The Silver Lake Reservoir is just a few blocks away.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
