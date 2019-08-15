Contemporary Compound in Echo Park

This stunning contemporary oasis is the latest home from Westward, designed by award-winning architect Aaron Neubert (Principal ANX AIA, USC) with meticulous interior design by Sidonie Loiseleux.
The property is composed of a three-story main residence and a guest house perched at the top of the lot, offering its own remarkable views with private access from Lemoyne. The garden is a spread of mature drought-tolerant natives with pathways, mature oak trees and permits to construct a pool (should the future owner wish to add)
The main home is a study in detail, from solid hardwood ash flooring, polished concrete floors, designer appliances, custom oak cabinetry and built-in millwork. Clé tile, designer lighting and wallpaper provide refined accents throughout.
The main floor is dedicated to open living with nearly 17’ high ceilings and soaring walls of glass. The interior is flanked by a spacious balcony off the living room and a generous handmade Saltillo tile patio off the open-concept kitchen, with an indoor-outdoor flow that makes the home exquisite for entertaining.
The master suite is an experience unto itself with a spa-worthy design and private balcony, & the open space alongside the property via the enchanting Donaldson stair path ensures open views to DTLA. 2201
Vestal Ave presents a myriad of live-work possibilities in an idyllic setting that is built to last for generations.
*The last home designed and built by this team,1542 N. Easterly Terrace in Silver Lake, won a 2018 AIA Award in Single Family Residential Architecture.