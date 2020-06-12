Contemporary Home with Art Deco Touches in Highland Park

$925,000 | 3 Beds 2.5 Baths | More

Nestled in Northeast Los Angeles you'll find this idyllic home bursting with personality in Highland Park.

Perched above street level with outdoor terraced seating shaded by a glorious oak tree, the entrance reveals an open floor plan with Art Deco elements engulfing the perfect space to enjoy sweeping views of the hills with friends and family.

A bright kitchen with a Mid Century aesthetic has lots of storage and counter space that will make your inner chef melt.

Mid Century patterns guide you into a world of color that reveals 3 spacious bedrooms that will have you thinking you're in Palm Springs. The master bedroom naturally has an ensuite bath.

The majestic back patio is lusciously landscaped with natives, cactus, bougainvillea, as well as loquat, guava, lemon and persimmon trees. Relax and drift into the stellar vistas of the sprawling hills.

All this tranquility and style is just a stone’s throw from York Boulevard and it’s local offering of shops, restaurants, cafes, and food trucks.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Rosemery Portillo/Compass