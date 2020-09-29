Craftsman Home in Highland Park

1109 - 1011 Milwaukee Ave | Highland Park
$1,348,000 | 4 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Not a Cookie Cutter- This is a one of a kind in this desired Highland Park Community.
This home features 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms and a fully remodeled turnkey guest home with a 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom. This Craftsman offers you the biggest lot on the block with 10, 700 sqft and a combined living area of 2850 sqft.
The property features nice views with new remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The property has many usable spaces inside and out. The new hardscaped features a long driveway with parking for RV and Boat and plenty of vehicles parking with a remote access so no getting off the vehicle to open a gate.
The property has excellent areas for privacy to spend relaxing down time with no interruptions. If you want more, the unique porch is a wonderful place to sit and enjoy a great cup of coffee or tea with friends and family. This property has been fully upgraded and all appliances are included with the sale. There is just so much more that you need to see this home to appreciate all its value.
Open House every Saturday and Sunday, until sold! Listing Id: WS20103026
Presented by
- Richard Tamayo, Tamayo & Associates
- DRE #01091316
- (323) 717-3744
- richard@tamayohomes.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tamayo Homes