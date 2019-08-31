You are the owner of this article.
Craftsman-Inspired Mt Washington Charmer Ideal for Indoor/Outdoor NELA Living

A light-filled home with a grassy yard and two large decks

910 Mayo Street | Mt. Washington

Come home to serene mountain views at this Craftsman-inspired, fully remodeled, beautifully designed, elegant and spacious property in the highly desired Mt Washington Elementary School area.

This latest Urban Dweller project is a light filled home with large windows throughout, ideal for indoor/outdoor NELA living with its grassy yard and two large decks.

Two master suites, a large open kitchen, built ins, ample storage, charming design touches, wood floors throughout, high end appliances, butcher block counters, skylights, high ceilings, and views from every room.

Located on a quaint Mt Washington cul-de-sac, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home offers an open floor plan downstairs with direct access to a large deck and grassy back yard from living/dining/kitchen, gas fireplace, a master suite, reading nook, powder room, pantry/storage room and an attached garage.

Upstairs offers a large master suite with high ceilings and gorgeous views, 2 more bedrooms and a bath, den, large west-facing deck, and laundry room.

