Craftsman Style Oasis in Echo Park

1661 Cortez St | Echo Park
$799,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Ideal location in Echo Park's vibrant "HiFi" neighborhood - also known as Historic Filipinotown.
Just 1 block to Temple St where amazing shops like Tribal Cafe, Tamales Alberto, Bloom and Plume Coffee and Hi Fi Deli are waiting to cater to your every craving! Inside the home feels clean, refreshed, comfortable, and ready to move in.
Two bedrooms and one bathroom, remodeled throughout. The stunning, newly remodeled kitchen features butcher block countertops and shaker cabinets. Original hardwood floors are present throughout the home, with tile in the bathroom.
The open floor concept extends organically into the rear wood deck and sitting area with a fire pit. Trust us, it's a vibe. AND you'll have your own fruit-bearing citrus and avocado trees, so you might even be able to "grow your own" avocado toast! The home is completely gated for privacy and has 1 parking spaces. Schedule a tour now before it's too late!
Charlie Coronado, Realtor
- Keller Williams Realty Sherman Oaks-Encino
- 323-841-2911
- www.CoronadoREG.com
- CA DRE #01723306
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Charlie Coronado, Keller Williams Realty Sherman Oaks-Encino