Craftsman Duplex / Triplex For Sale in El Sereno / South Pasadena

1915 bungalow is in the Historic Berkshire Craftsman District of the South Pasadena/El Sereno triangle.

5703 Huntington Dr. l El Sereno

$1,195,000 l 6 beds 3 baths l More details

Owner occupant opportunity. Built by L.M. Parker, the triplex comprises a house with attached mother-in-law unit and detached rear unit on a large 12,365 square-foot RD 1.5 lot with a mature garden.

Front structure has 4 bedrooms, plus 2 baths and is 2,022 square feet.

Authentic structural elements include shingled siding, prominent fireplace and a sizable front porch with quintessential square tapered columns. Intact interior woodwork includes picture rails, oak floors, stow away desk with secret pocket bed, built-ins and a china cabinet.

The front structure is a legal two units and was the original house plus a mother-in-law unit with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private porch and kitchenette.

The detached rear unit has a cabin-like feel with pitched beam ceilings, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, den, private garden and separate laundry room.

Parking is on site for 3 cars plus a detached garage for storage or parking.

In a vibrant neighborhood west of Fair Oaks Avenue, the property is near a variety of shops and restaurants.

Front house and attached unit will be vacant. Rear unit is tenant occupied. Please view 3-D tour, floor plans, images and video.

•  3,112 Sq. Ft. - living -12,365 Sq. Ft. - lot

•  Price: $1,195,000 Presented by

• 5703 Huntington Dr. 

