Cypress Park Retreat!

2829 Elm Street | Cypress Park
In the foothills bordering Mt. Washington and Cypress Park, under a canopy of mature Chinese elm trees, behind a wood fence and freshly planted privacy hedge you’ll discover a cluster of three duplexes, 6 units, each with private outdoor areas.
One duplex is a 1924 vintage Craftsman replete with all the details, and two 1953 Mid-Century duplexes, all comfortable, bright and airy and lovingly restored. Each unit shares only one wall.
Each unit comes with one parking space, mini-split AC + in-unit laundry. Centrally located in NELA surrounded by Mt. Washington, Frogtown, Eagle Rock and Highland Park.
All 6-units are being offered for sale for the first time. These units are selling quickly. We currently have one unit left, unit 2930 Elm Street.
- Listed at $395,000
- 1 bed / 1 bath
- Balcony
- 1 parking space
- AC & heat
- Laundry in-unit
DETAILS:
- HOA Dues: $287.47/month
- 1-parking space
- AC and heat
- In-unit laundry
- Balcony
2928 - 2932 1/2 Elm Street HOA FAQ, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- There are 6 units total in this community
- HOA dues cover water, insurance, gardener, finance management and reserves
- HOA owners are responsible for common area maintenance (each co-owner's portion is based on their square footage)
- Owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- Insurance covers the entire property, including walls-in (buyer does not need to get additional HO-6 policy)
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- This was a new TIC community
- Contact listing agent if you have further questions!
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 6-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
Presented By
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl
- 323-313-5780 / Cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
