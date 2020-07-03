sponsored
Cypress Park Retreat!

Lovingly Restored, Bright and Airy Duplexes.

2829 Elm Street | Cypress Park

In the foothills bordering Mt. Washington and Cypress Park, under a canopy of mature Chinese elm trees, behind a wood fence and freshly planted privacy hedge you’ll discover a cluster of three duplexes, 6 units, each with private outdoor areas.

One duplex is a 1924 vintage Craftsman replete with all the details, and two 1953 Mid-Century duplexes, all comfortable, bright and airy and lovingly restored. Each unit shares only one wall.

Each unit comes with one parking space, mini-split AC + in-unit laundry. Centrally located in NELA surrounded by Mt. Washington, Frogtown, Eagle Rock and Highland Park.

All 6-units are being offered for sale for the first time. These units are selling quickly. We currently have one unit left, unit 2930 Elm Street. 

2930 ELM STREET

  • Listed at $395,000
  • 1 bed / 1 bath
  • Balcony
  • 1 parking space
  • AC & heat
  • Laundry in-unit

DETAILS:

  • HOA Dues: $287.47/month
  • 1-parking space
  • AC and heat
  • In-unit laundry
  • Balcony

2928 - 2932 1/2 Elm Street HOA FAQ, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:

  • There are 6 units total in this community
  • HOA dues cover water, insurance, gardener, finance management and reserves
  • HOA owners are responsible for common area maintenance (each co-owner's portion is based on their square footage)
  • Owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
  • Insurance covers the entire property, including walls-in (buyer does not need to get additional HO-6 policy)
  • Pets are allowed
  • Rental restrictions apply
  • No permission needed to sell your unit
  • With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
  • This was a new TIC community
  • Contact listing agent if you have further questions!

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 6-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.

Presented By

