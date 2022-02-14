Dear Superintendent Carvalho, Black Students Matter

By Dr. Laura McGowan-Robinson, CEO, Diversity in Leadership Institute
Welcome to Los Angeles!
On the eve of you taking the helm of Los Angeles Unified, our School Board unanimously passed the historic Black Student Excellence resolution committing to diversify, prepare and retain Black educators. This resolution was an important step, but it will be your leadership that will ensure implementation is prioritized and realized.
Research demonstrates the importance of Black educators. In a recent study on the long-run impact of same-race teachers, Black students who had a Black teacher in grades K-3 were more likely to finish high school and go to college. Having Black teachers increases Black students’ test scores and decreases suspension rates. These benefits aren’t specific to Black students; many also extend to all students.
Yet, there aren’t enough Black educators. A recent study found that Black teachers are unevenly divided across LAUSD communities, and there is an especially pressing need for more Black male teachers, who currently make up just 2 percent of LA County’s teaching force. And to exacerbate the situation, there is also a looming generation gap, with a large percentage of LAUSD educators nearing retirement and not enough incoming teachers to take their place.
A crisis is approaching if action is not immediately taken. Nationally, Black educators are leaving their jobs in droves due to COVID-related stress and burnout, as well as the long-term effects of systemic racism. A recent RAND Corporation study showed that in the 2020-21 school year, Black teachers were considering leaving the profession at over twice the rate of their white counterparts.
We cannot truly address the needs of Black students without ensuring a strong Black educator pipeline encompassing all grades and subjects.
Our students need you to act swiftly to ensure that we are increasing rather than decreasing the number of Black educators in our schools.
Los Angeles Black students and families are counting on you to deliver a promise our School Board made last week. Everywhere, but especially in Los Angeles, Black students matter.
This article is part of a series sponsored by Great Public Schools Now, which has provided a grant to The Eastsider to expand education coverage. Over the next 10 weeks, we will publish letters to incoming LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho from various school and community stakeholders.