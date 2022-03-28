Dear Superintendent Carvalho: Expand Learning Opportunities Beyond the School Day

By Kathy Meza, Parent Leader at Innovate Public Schools

How do we help LA’s students, families, and communities recover from the pandemic? It’s not an easy question. Research is showing the ripple effects of isolation and missed learning that may last for decades.

At Innovate Public Schools, many of our families felt the brunt of the pandemic in every area of their lives, from financial instability and job loss, to food insecurity, to inequitable access to technology for working and learning. Our families don’t feel like they have what they need to succeed right now—that the support and resources just aren’t there, especially when it comes to preparing for college. They are playing catch-up not just academically, but emotionally and socially too.

Teachers and schools are doing all they can to help, and there is incredible work being done. But there’s only so much we can do during the traditional school day. That’s where expanded learning opportunities come in, which are programs, like tutoring, that operate outside of regular school hours, including after school and during the summer.

Superintendent Carvalho, we’re so glad to see that your 100-day plan is intentional about providing underserved communities with tutoring and summer programming opportunities. As you actualize your plan, we encourage you to fully leverage California’s Expanded Learning Opportunities Grant and Program funding to ensure that students receive the support they need to fully recover from the pandemic. LAUSD has a unique opportunity right now to partner with community-based nonprofits and other government agencies to maximize the services, resources and support for our students this summer and beyond the school day.

Not every school in LAUSD is the same. There are deep inequities in our underserved communities that require an all hands on deck approach. As the district allocates and spends unprecedented pandemic recovery relief funding, here are three ways LAUSD can maximize the impact of these funds for our kids:

Make sure this summer that every Title 1 elementary and middle school is offering free learning and enrichment programs

Provide tutoring or small group instruction during the school year and over the summer

Expand college access and readiness programs for students and their families

Our families are deeply invested in the recovery of their children. We owe it to our children to make sure they have everything they need—including opportunities to keep learning even after the last school bell rings.

This article is part of a series sponsored by Great Public Schools Now, which has provided a grant to The Eastsider to expand education coverage. Over the next 10 weeks, we will publish letters to incoming LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho from various school and community stakeholders.