Dear Superintendent Carvalho: Pledge to Advance Latino Equity

By Nilza Serrano, Founder, LA Latino Equity and Diversity Initiative
Latinos are a huge part of Los Angeles—and its schools. As you take the helm at LAUSD, I urge you to sign the LA Latino Equity and Diversity pledge, an effort led and supported by over 30 nonprofit, civic, business, and labor organizations.
As of the 2020-21 school year, three out of four students in LAUSD schools identify as Latino, a proportion that has stayed steady for the past 10 years. More than 80 percent of LAUSD schools have over 50 percent Latino enrollment. And nearly half of all district staff are Latino, from teaching staff all the way to the LAUSD board.
But we have much work to do. Latino student achievement across LAUSD lags behind the state average on many measures, from early literacy to high school graduation rates. Latino students also have higher-than-average rates of chronic absenteeism and lower rates of college matriculation. Though we know Latino students—and students of color in general—perform better when they have teachers who share their racial and cultural background, the majority of LAUSD schools still have a greater proportion of Latino students than teachers. And when it comes to district spending, less than 1 percent of all vendor funding goes to Latino-led organizations.
That’s why the LA Latino Equity and Diversity Initiative is so important. It offers a roadmap for your first three years with LAUSD. Between now and February 2026, the initiative lays out measurable goals for increasing Latino achievement, representation, and investment across the district. These include:
- Building better reporting of, and transparency around, how LAUSD is supporting its Latino students, staff, and communities
- Ensuring that Latino students in LAUSD have access to Latino teachers, and that students across the district can see their identities represented in their schools’ teachers and staff
- Increasing representation of Latino-led organizations in LAUSD’s vendor partnerships
- Committing to an academic trajectory for LAUSD’s Latino students that mirrors higher-performing, majority-Latino school districts across the country
This isn’t just about the Latino community. It’s about building a stronger future for everyone. Los Angeles County is home to a quarter of California’s total population, and nearly 50 percent of county residents are Latino. In an economy where Latinos are projected to account for 78% of net new workers nationwide by 2030, we are a bellwether for the state of California, and the nation as a whole.
Our schools have a huge responsibility to our Latino students and communities. Superintendent Cravalho, you have a chance to put real change into action; signing the LA Latino Equity and Diversity pledge is a critical first step.
This article is part of a series sponsored by Great Public Schools Now, which has provided a grant to The Eastsider to expand education coverage. Over the next 10 weeks, we will publish letters to incoming LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho from various school and community stakeholders.