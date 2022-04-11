Dear Superintendent Carvalho: We Need To Strengthen Anti-bias and Culturally Responsive Curriculum And Professional Development For Our Educators

By Lovelyn Marquez-Prueher, LAUSD Teacher & Educators for Excellence Los Angeles Member

When I first began teaching in 2003, culturally relevant teaching was something that only certain educators did, and it only applied to certain groups of students. Most of what we knew, especially as I taught students who primarily spoke languages other than English, centered on the immigrant story -- the struggles and challenges of coming to this country as a child from a non-English speaking country.

It was not until much later in my career that I began to notice a shift towards the idea that every child deserves to have their culture celebrated, explored, and incorporated into their education.

Now that it is more widely accepted that our students’ cultures play a huge role in their experience in our classrooms, it’s time for LAUSD -- and districts across the state -- to play catch up. California’s new ethnic studies graduation requirement is a major step forward, but we need to go even deeper with authentic self-reflection and school policies that reflect these beliefs. While educators may go into the work with the best of intentions, without support from the district they won’t have the skills or confidence to lead in a culturally relevant way – and in a recent study of LAUSD educators, only 36% reported receiving guidance from the district or school leadership on issues of race.

Superintendent Carvalho, there is a lot that LAUSD can do to improve and expand upon the goals that have been set out by the state. Teachers need continuous professional development on culturally and linguistically responsive teaching and ample time to develop units and teaching plans that include culturally relevant texts and identity work. They need guidance on how to explore their own inner biases and confront them before more students are made to feel like they don’t matter because who they are is not validated or represented in the curriculum they are taught.

Though examples of efforts to move culturally relevant education forward exist throughout LA, educators are currently responsible for seeking out information and materials on their own. These initiatives need financial backing and the resources to make them effective and more broadly implemented. In addition, antiracism work must extend to the curriculum teachers have access to – while professional development is a wonderful place to start, reevaluating the materials we provide for our students will take us even further.

With the huge influx of money from the federal government, we have a unique opportunity to push our classrooms and educators to be inclusive, affirming, and antiracist through professional development and curriculum changes. Superintendent Carvalho, we must put funding behind these issues and drive towards an equitable educational experience for every child.

In her book Culturally Responsive Teaching and the Brain, educator Zaretta Hammond shares that “too often, culturally responsive teaching is promoted as a way to reduce behavior problems or motivate students, while downplaying or ignoring its ability to support rigorous cognitive development.” When educators welcome and honor their students’ cultural backgrounds and identities, they have a leverage in truly understanding the perspectives with which students ask questions, respond to readings, write about issues, and debate with their peers. To help our students become independent learners who are supported culturally in their classrooms, we need LAUSD to build and strengthen antiracist curriculum and professional development for our educators.

This article is the last in a series sponsored by Great Public Schools Now, which has provided a grant to The Eastsider to expand education coverage. The letters to new LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho came from various school and community stakeholders.