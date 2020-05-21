Decks, Tubs and Rock 'n' Roll in Eagle Rock

Immaculately remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath
$1,595,000 | 4 beds 3 baths | Map
So you say you want the indoor/outdoor lifestyle? We have just the house for you.
4871 Hartwick is an intricately remodeled four bedroom, three full bathroom home (with three bathtubs).
Prime location on a quiet cul-de-sac and only two blocks from the Eagle Rock attractions - Trader Joes, Cindys, Little Beast, Public House, Cacao and much more.
The home is bathed in natural light and with an open floor plan integrating oversized decks, this is a great house for entertaining or for simply unplugging from the chaos of the city below while you listen to the wind rustle the leaves all around.
Eagle Rock schools are quickly becoming the pride of LAUSD and this home is within walking distance.
