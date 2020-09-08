Do You Have Lofty Goals?

Arla
• Open House: Saturday, Sept 12th from 1 - 4 pm by appointment only
Arla's Model Home is ready for its close up!
Be the first to see Arla's Live/Work Lifestyle Lofts for creatives, self-employed, small business owners and professionals.
The residence has its own complete separate entrance and features a large Primary Suite, flexible-use den or 2nd Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, 20-foot pitched ceilings and laundry area.
The storefront/commercial space has polished concrete floors, oversized windows and glass doors, signage and an ADA compliant bathroom.
With an entrance on high visibility Eagle Rock Boulevard, in the heart of NELA, it's prime space that you own for your own business or to rent out for extra income!
Starting at only $799,000 and loaded with designer-finishes, Scandinavian design and eco-conscious amenities, Arla's Live / Work Lifestyle Lofts are the perfect blend of form and function, sensual and sensible.
Call (323) 810-5299 or email info@arla.la to set up a safe showing time for this weekend.
• Go here to find out more about Arla
