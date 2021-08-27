Dreamy Glendale home with majestic views

600 Alta Vista Drive | Glendale
$1,099,000 2beds 2 baths | 1,136
The fully remodeled house is the home you have been waiting for.
As you enter, the open floor plan with captivating views steal your heart. The newly installed Red Oak Hardwood floors, custom shiplap paneling and dual pane windows create a feel of fully custom designed living space.
The expansive deck off the living room is a perfect spot for your entertainment as you enjoy the panorama views.
• Find out more about this home
The open kitchen with brand new appliances and cabinets with RH hardware, Calacatta Quartz counter tops and adjacent dining area is a perfect kitchen to cook and enjoy the views at the same time.
The lovely home features two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
The expansive lot at 9137 SQFT adds the sense of privacy to this charming home. The fully landscaped backyard with custom Pine fencing and gate is perfect for your Al Fresco dining.
The last not the least, the separate structure in the back measured at 355 SQFT (Included in the total square footage) with wall to wall French doors and an office/bonus room is the picture perfect highlight that you would expect to see in Dwell Magazine.
The trendy shops, easy access to the freeways and the proximity to downtown Los Angeles add to the appeal of this lovely home to the most discerning buyers.
Open House
• Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 & 29: 12 pm - 3 pm
Contact
• Shida Adams | Compass
• CA DRE #01449722
• 626.429.3143
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf Homesbyshida.com