Dreamy Highland Park Craftsman!

1905 Highland Park Victorian Bungalow Charmer with high ceilings, character detail and room to grow! Welcome home to three bedrooms and two baths of updated and renovated charm and detail.

Flexible floor plan offers living room options with beautiful newer hardwood floors, formal dining room with built-in buffet, and huge craftsman kitchen featuring tons of storage and food prep space, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets.

Property Highlights 3 beds/2baths

$849,000

Property Website

Open House TUE 06.18, 11AM-2PM

THURS 06.20, 6-8PM

SUN 06.23, 2-5PM

Large master bedroom boasts two walk-in closets and updated bathroom en suite. Two additional bedrooms, including one with sliders to backyard, share one updated hall bath.

Full size side-by-side laundry area, new windows, insulation, electrical wiring with a 200 amp panel, copper plumbing, bolted foundation, central heating and more!

Plant your fruit trees, entertain under twinkle lights in the pergola! 1 car garage, detached.

So close to Cafe de Leche, parks, and the best of Ave 50 and York.