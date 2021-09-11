Dreamy Inglewood Bungalow

1114 Field Avenue | Inglewood
$599,000 | 2 Beds | 1.5 Bath | More
This 1930s bungalow exemplifies westside living. The urban sanctuary, in the midst of vibrant Inglewood, is encompassed by a verdant lawn, an apple tree, and hedges.
Find tranquility + privacy inside the home, where angled ceilings and custom windows interplay w/ natural light. Cook from the open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and butcher block counters, or seamlessly dine outdoors under a canopy of café lights and greenery.
Beyond the L-shaped deck is a dreamy garage, where vaulted ceilings, built-in cabinets, and concrete floors create the ultimate work-from-home situation. Modern amenities include upgraded electrical, tankless water heater, and EV electrical for your hybrid car.
Open House:
- Saturday 9/11 1-4pm
- Sunday 9/12 1-4pm
