You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Jovelle Schaffer

Dreamy Inglewood Bungalow

Westside living in an urban sanctuary

11.jpg

1114 Field Avenue | Inglewood

$599,000 | 2 Beds | 1.5 Bath | More

This 1930s bungalow exemplifies westside living. The urban sanctuary, in the midst of vibrant Inglewood, is encompassed by a verdant lawn, an apple tree, and hedges.

Find tranquility + privacy inside the home, where angled ceilings and custom windows interplay w/ natural light. Cook from the open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and butcher block counters, or seamlessly dine outdoors under a canopy of café lights and greenery.

Beyond the L-shaped deck is a dreamy garage, where vaulted ceilings, built-in cabinets, and concrete floors create the ultimate work-from-home situation. Modern amenities include upgraded electrical, tankless water heater, and EV electrical for your hybrid car.

Open House:

  • Saturday 9/11 1-4pm
  • Sunday 9/12 1-4pm

Jovelle Schaffer, GRI

16.jpg
24.jpg
29.jpg
32.jpg
35.jpg
06.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Jovelle Schaffer

Tags

Recommended for you