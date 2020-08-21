Dreamy Modern in Sunset Junction

3528 Dahlia Ave | Silver Lake
$2,595,000 | 3 Beds | 4.5 Baths | More
Situated in the hills above Sunset Junction, this remarkable Silver Lake Modern enjoys breathtaking views from every room.
Enter at street level into an expansive living room with hardwood floors, steel & glass banisters and a half bath with custom hand-painted motif. Step down to a striking kitchen with commanding center island & bank of cabinets resting under enormous windows with a full view of DTLA and gorgeous King Palm tree.
The views continue from the adjacent family room with floor to ceiling slider, focal fireplace & direct access to the garage. Upstairs the master commands center stage with walk-in closet, soaking tub & shower, plus a roof deck with outdoor fireplace & views for days. Two additional beds & baths complete this level.
Downstairs is a large bonus room with bath, perfect for a home office, gym, game room… the options are endless. A large patio with fire feature is ample enough for lounging & dining al fresco. Gentle sloping lot with pool plans included!
3 beds + 4.5 baths + office/family room
3,680* sq ft + 6,750 sq ft lot
