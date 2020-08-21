You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
From the Courtney + Kurt Team at Compass

Dreamy Modern in Sunset Junction

Silver Lake Modern Offers Hilltop Views

Photo: Dreamy Modern in Sunset Junction

3528 Dahlia Ave | Silver Lake

$2,595,000 | 3 Beds | 4.5 Baths | More

Situated in the hills above Sunset Junction, this remarkable Silver Lake Modern enjoys breathtaking views from every room.

Enter at street level into an expansive living room with hardwood floors, steel & glass banisters and a half bath with custom hand-painted motif. Step down to a striking kitchen with commanding center island & bank of cabinets resting under enormous windows with a full view of DTLA and gorgeous King Palm tree.

The views continue from the adjacent family room with floor to ceiling slider, focal fireplace & direct access to the garage. Upstairs the master commands center stage with walk-in closet, soaking tub & shower, plus a roof deck with outdoor fireplace & views for days. Two additional beds & baths complete this level.

Downstairs is a large bonus room with bath, perfect for a home office, gym, game room… the options are endless. A large patio with fire feature is ample enough for lounging & dining al fresco. Gentle sloping lot with pool plans included!

3 beds + 4.5 baths + office/family room

3,680* sq ft + 6,750 sq ft lot

Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS

courtneyandkurt.com

Contact alyssa@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing details

Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)

COMPASS | DRE 01991628

Photo: Dreamy Modern in Sunset Junction
Photo: Dreamy Modern in Sunset Junction
Photo: Dreamy Modern in Sunset Junction
Photo: Dreamy Modern in Sunset Junction

Check out all of our listings here!

Presented By

Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS

DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com | IG: @courtneyandkurtre

info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700

COMPASS | DRE 01991628

Join our Insider’s List – to learn more about current and upcoming listings.

Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com

Tags

Recommended for you