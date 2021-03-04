You have permission to edit this article.
Dreamy Spanish Highland Park Bungalow

A 1925 Highland Park abode with original characteristics & updated vibe

628 Milo Terrace | Highland Park

$899,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More

This captivating 1925 Highland Park Spanish contemporary abode awaits you. With sweeping views of the Mt. Washington Hills, in close proximity to The Fig Corridor and York Boulevard.

Perched on an elevated corner lot, this home offers privacy and style to vibe in this neighborhood. With over 1,200 square feet of living space, this 3 bed, 2 bath home has high vaulted ceilings and tasteful original architectural details, open floor plan and incredible natural light.

It’s loaded with high quality details including dual paned windows, working wood fireplace, hardwood floors, central heat and AC, 4 KW system solar panels, smart home system, contemporary kitchen with Heath ceramic tiles, and plenty of private outdoor decking to soak up the California sunshine. 

The bonus detached room is ideal for the work-from-home environment and a separate 1 car garage provides parking and additional storage space. Enjoy the Mediterranean inspired landscape that surrounds the property, above ground garden boxes, and the multitude of fruit trees that line the backyard for that perfect Los Angeles lifestyle. 

