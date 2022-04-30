Dreamy Spanish with Cabana Pool

1436 Ethel Street | Glendale
$2,295,000 | 4 beds 5 baths | 3,010 square-feet
As you approach this dreamy Spanish home complete with its quintessential red tile roof, hand-painted tiles, and romantic archways, you would never know that this home has a secret.
This residence brimming with classic architectural elements is a recently built addition to this historic neighborhood. The timeless character elements combined with its modern amenities elevate this home to the extraordinary.
Step inside the travertine entryway and into the bright and airy living room which is a symphony of soothing tones. A gorgeous arched front window and large-scale side windows give the room a lavish feel. The formal dining area sits between the living room and the kitchen creating a seamless flow for entertaining.
Exquisite craftsmanship is on display in your kitchen, sure to exceed the requirements of even the most demanding chef with a breathtaking natural stone island and countertops, high-end appliances, and stylish glass-front cabinets. After dinner, it’s time to relax in the spacious family room which is punctuated by beautifully milled french doors and windows.
Downstairs you will also find the first of four ensuite bedrooms.
At the end of the day head up the curved statement-making staircase to your private sanctuary. Enter the main suite and your eyes are immediately drawn to the soaring ceiling with wood beams. Built-in seating and a decorative travertine fireplace add to the streamlined elegance of the room. Step out onto the Juliette balcony which adds old-world flair and brings a taste of nature indoors.
All of the cares of the day will melt away in the suite's spa bathroom beautifully appointed with travertine floors, a proper soaking bathtub, double sinks, and an oversized shower. A roomy walk-in closet completes the suite. Upstairs are two additional well-sized bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms.
Step outside and a sophisticated playground awaits as you are seemingly transported to Tulum Mexico. Indulge yourself while lounging in the cabana overlooking the saltwater plunge pool and jacuzzi. When hunger strikes head over to the top-of-the-line grill which takes center stage in the outdoor kitchen. A personal putting green brings even more fun to this retreat. Beautiful curved walls and mature greenery ensure your complete privacy.
Old-world charm paired with a sophisticated and contemporary lifestyle, you can have it all.
